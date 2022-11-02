SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Federal Trade Panel Finds ‘Lax’ Data Practices at Chegg
November 2, 2022
Chegg, which provides books and an array of learning services for students, was “careless” in allowing “lax data security practices” that exposed millions of sensitive customer and employee records in four separate breaches, the Federal Trade Commission said this week.
The FTC’s proposed order requires the publicly traded company to bolster its data security, limit the data it can collect and retain, and allow users to access and delete their data, among other steps.
“Chegg took shortcuts with millions of students’ sensitive information,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a news release.
