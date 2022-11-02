SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Michigan State Players Suspended Following Postgame Attack

By

Liam Knox
November 2, 2022

Michigan State University has suspended four football players for their role in the beating of two University of Michigan players after a heated game between the longtime rivals on Saturday, The Detroit Free Press reported. Big Ten Conference officials as well as police officials from both universities have launched investigations of the incident.

After MSU lost 29 to 7, multiple Spartans attacked two Michigan players, Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green, in the tunnel under the stadium. The MSU players punched Green in the head and then pushed McBurrows to the ground, where they proceeded to punch and kick him while he was down, bludgeoning him with their helmets. The violent altercation was captured on multiple videos.

MSU head coach Mel Tucker said the suspensions are just “preliminary actions” based on the “disturbing” video evidence and that further action could be taken depending on the results of the investigations.

“We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors,” Tucker wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said at a press conference Monday that “an apology would not get the job done” and that he “can’t imagine this will not result in criminal charges.”

“These young men are entrusted by their families to our program, and we have a responsibility to each player to treat them like our own,” he said. “I take that responsibility very seriously.”

As of Tuesday, McBurrows was still being treated for facial injuries sustained during the attack. Green suffered a concussion and has hired an attorney, potentially to file a lawsuit against the Michigan State players.

“There has to be severe consequences for this kind of misconduct,” said Tom Mars, Green’s lawyer. “I’ve got news for the MSU players who did this to Gemon. They are going to feel the full wrath of the law.”

Share Article

Read more by

Liam Knox

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Senator Ben Sasse, a middle-aged white man with dark hair wearing a business suit.
Florida Trustees Select Sasse
as President
A group of students in lab coats conducting research at Howard University.
Striving for the ‘Gold Standard’
Cover of A Dream Defaulted: The Student Loan Crisis Among Black Borrowers by Jason N. Houle and Fenaba R. Addo
‘A Dream Defaulted’

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Michigan State Players Suspended Following Postgame Attack

Sheriff: Shaw University Students Were Not Racially Profiled

Mold Complaints Abound in Dorms Across South Carolina

Morehouse Won’t Host School Started by Kanye West

Federal Trade Panel Finds ‘Lax’ Data Practices at Chegg

Digital Nomads: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 