Antisemitic Note Found at Brown-RISD Hillel

An antisemitic note was found over the weekend at the Brown–Rhode Island School of Design Hillel Center, which serves Jewish students from both Providence, R.I., campuses, NBC 10 News reported. A public safety officer found the note, which contained expletives and threats, in the center’s reception area, according to Go Local Prov. The Providence Police Department is investigating the incident.

According to the Providence Journal, the center opened as usual on Monday morning after public safety officers determined that there was no imminent threat to Jewish students at Brown or RISD.

“While BRH takes any expression of anti-Semitism very seriously, we will not allow an incident like this to divert our focus from our core mission of building a flourishing Jewish community, and supporting the growth of Jewish students on College Hill,” Rabbi Josh Bolton wrote in a statement.

Brown University also released a statement that read, “Any act of religious intolerance, including anti-Semitism, is entirely unacceptable and a direct affront to the ideals of inclusion and sense of belonging that are essential to the Brown Community. We remain resolved in our collective, campus-wide effort to ensure a community where all individuals feel safe and valued and where the value of religious tolerance is upheld.”