Xavier Receives $50 Million Gift

Johanna Alonso
November 3, 2022

Xavier University, a private Jesuit institution in Cincinnati, announced a $50 million gift on Tuesday, the largest in the university’s history. The contribution will “enhance Xavier’s ability to make its Jesuit Catholic education more affordable to talented students,” according to the announcement.

The donors, Harry and Linda Fath, are local philanthropists who have given to several other institutions and organizations in the city. Harry Fath received his education at another Jesuit institution, Notre Dame.

“Xavier is a significant asset to our community. Linda and I are honored to be able to make this gift to Xavier University,” Harry Fath said. “My own Jesuit, Catholic education made me who I am today. It is our hope that this gift will change thousands of lives for the better and allow for a Xavier education to be available to those who seek the experience.”

