SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

More Than 26 Million Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness

By

Katherine Knott
November 4, 2022

Nearly 26 million Americans have applied for relief under the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan, the White House announced Thursday.

The administration said 16 million applications will be approved by the end of the week. The application for debt relief opened up three weeks ago. Under the plan, eligible Americans can see up to $10,000 forgiven, while those who received a Pell Grant can get $20,000 forgiven. The administration expects more than 40 million people to benefit from the plan.

But the administration is not able to begin discharging student loans. Last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit granted a request for an emergency stay from six Republican-led states that have sued to block the administration’s plan.

Both sides in the lawsuit have filed briefs on the motion for an injunction, but the court has not yet issued a ruling. The administration is fighting several other lawsuits against the plan, but none have been successful yet.

“If Republican officials get their way, tens of millions of Americans’ monthly costs will rise dramatically when student loan payments resume next year,” White House officials said in a fact sheet released Thursday.

President Biden spoke once again about student debt relief during an event Thursday in New Mexico, criticizing Republicans’ efforts to stymie his plan and encouraging borrowers to apply. A sign with the application URL, studentaid.gov, was displayed behind Biden.

“I’m never going to apologize for helping middle-class families as they recover from the economic crisis created by a pandemic,” he said.

Share Article

Read more by

Katherine Knott

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

#AcademicTwitter Will Endure—for Now
Anonymous Businesswoman Analyzing Statistical Business Reports on her Tablet PC at the Office, a Close Up
Leadership, Work-Life Balance
and Loving What You Do
A promotional image for the reproductive justice rally at the American Public Health Association's annual meeting.
Living Up to Its Rhetoric

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

More Than 26 Million Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness

Collin College Reinstates Professor Who Sued for Free Speech Issues

FTC Refunds $830K to Former Saint James Med School Students

Youngkin: A Higher Ed Credential for Every High School Grad

Washington State U Student Workers Vote to Unionize

Community College Student Support Program Yields Results

Back to Top
 