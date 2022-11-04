SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Peer Mental Health Programs Are Popular but Raise Concerns

By

Susan H. Greenberg
November 4, 2022

A new report examining peer mental health supports on college campuses found that such programs are popular and useful, though they also raise some concerns.

The report, “Peer Programs in College Student Mental Health,” commissioned by the Ruderman Family Foundation and produced by the Mary Christie Institute, was based on interviews with 22 peer counseling and mental health experts and survey responses from 57 college counseling center directors.

It found that the vast majority of counseling directors expressed interest in some sort of peer support program, though that interest varied considerably by program type. The most popular by far were peer education programs—defined as trained students providing mental health information, resources and referrals to their peers—in which 94 percent of respondents said they were “interested” and 59 percent “very interested.”

Peer counseling garnered the least support, with just 30 percent of counseling directors expressing interest and 7 percent saying they were “very interested.” Perhaps not coincidentally, 81 percent of respondents rated peer counseling as the most challenging to implement out of five types of programs, which also included peer listening programs (in which trained students practice one-on-one “empathetic, active listening” with their peers), short-term mental health coaching and peer mental health support groups.

The report also examined the counseling center directors’ reservations about peer support, with virtually all (98 percent) citing personal risk to the students providing support as an important consideration. Ninety-six percent said the same about personal risk to the students receiving peer support, and 93 percent cited risk to the institution. (Majorities called each a “very important” consideration—70 percent, 79 percent and 61 percent, respectively.) Nearly half (47 percent) named a lack of standardized guidelines for peer support options as a very important consideration.

“Practitioners are eager to understand how peer support can be part of meeting student mental health needs on campus, but to offer these programs with confidence, we must have a greater knowledge of best practices and some level of standardization around critical dynamics like training,” said Zoe Ragouzeos, executive director of counseling and wellness services at New York University and clinical director at the Mary Christie Institute, who co-authored the report.

Share Article

Susan H. Greenberg

Susan H. Greenberg is a senior editor at Inside Higher Ed. A career journalist and educator, she joined the publication in August 2021 after eight years in Vermont, where she freelanced and taught writing at Middlebury College and Champlain College. Prior to that, she spent 22 years writing and editing for Newsweek magazine, where she covered everything from international affairs to arts and culture. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, and River Teeth, among others. She has taught English and journalism at Phillips Academy, where she served as an advisor to the student newspaper. She holds a B.A. in English from Brown University and an M.S. in journalism from Columbia. The mother of three nearly adult children, she is very much enjoying her newly empty nest.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

#AcademicTwitter Will Endure—for Now
Anonymous Businesswoman Analyzing Statistical Business Reports on her Tablet PC at the Office, a Close Up
Leadership, Work-Life Balance
and Loving What You Do
A promotional image for the reproductive justice rally at the American Public Health Association's annual meeting.
Living Up to Its Rhetoric

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

More Than 26 Million Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness

Collin College Reinstates Professor Who Sued for Free Speech Issues

FTC Refunds $830K to Former Saint James Med School Students

Youngkin: A Higher Ed Credential for Every High School Grad

Washington State U Student Workers Vote to Unionize

Community College Student Support Program Yields Results

Back to Top
 