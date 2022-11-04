SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

U of Utah Police Will No Longer Say 3 Things

By

Scott Jaschik
November 4, 2022

Jason Hinojosa, the interim chief of police at the University of Utah, has banned three phrases from police work, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

He reviewed body camera footage and said the phrases are common. The university has been working on its policies since the 2018 murder of a student, Lauren McCluskey, killed by her ex-boyfriend.

The phrases, used by police officers to McCluskey, are: “There is nothing we can do,” “Why did you wait to report this crime?” and “What do you want me to do?”

Hinojosa is coaching his officers on better ways to talk to people who report crimes on campus.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

#AcademicTwitter Will Endure—for Now
Anonymous Businesswoman Analyzing Statistical Business Reports on her Tablet PC at the Office, a Close Up
Leadership, Work-Life Balance
and Loving What You Do
A promotional image for the reproductive justice rally at the American Public Health Association's annual meeting.
Living Up to Its Rhetoric

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

More Than 26 Million Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness

Collin College Reinstates Professor Who Sued for Free Speech Issues

FTC Refunds $830K to Former Saint James Med School Students

Youngkin: A Higher Ed Credential for Every High School Grad

Washington State U Student Workers Vote to Unionize

Community College Student Support Program Yields Results

Back to Top
 