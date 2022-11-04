SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Washington State U Student Workers Vote to Unionize

Colleen Flaherty
November 4, 2022

Graduate and undergraduate teaching and research assistants at Washington State University voted to form a union affiliated with the United Auto Workers, they announced Thursday. The Washington State Public Employment Relations Commission confirmed the vote, and final certification is expected next week. The new unit numbers approximately 1,500 student assistants across the university’s campuses. Phil Weiler, university spokesperson, said that Washington State “supports the rights of workers to unionize.”

