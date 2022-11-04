SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Washington State U Student Workers Vote to Unionize
November 4, 2022
Graduate and undergraduate teaching and research assistants at Washington State University voted to form a union affiliated with the United Auto Workers, they announced Thursday. The Washington State Public Employment Relations Commission confirmed the vote, and final certification is expected next week. The new unit numbers approximately 1,500 student assistants across the university’s campuses. Phil Weiler, university spokesperson, said that Washington State “supports the rights of workers to unionize.”
Trending Stories
- Review of Gregory Berns, "The Self Delusion: The New Neuroscience of How We Invent―and Reinvent―Our …
- Work-life balance seeps into discussions on leadership, too
- Greece weighs the future of "university asylum"
- Academic Twitter is worth fighting for (opinion)
- More Than 26 Million Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Mix technology and personal contact to support students
- Whole-task learning using real world simulations: a guide
- Looking for a tenured teaching job? I’ve got one piece of advice: get lucky
- Virtual mobility: a first step to creating global graduates
- When refuge isn’t safe: uncovering real-life stories to shape policy
Most Shared Stories
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- Professor's murder on campus raises urgent safety questions
- College Board may be trying to buy Carnegie Dartlet | Inside Higher Ed
- Educause lays out higher ed's top 10 technology issues
- New digital texts shake up monograph publishing (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
and Loving What You Do