Justice Barrett, Again, Rejects Attempt to Block Debt Relief

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday rejected, for the second time, an emergency request to block President Biden’s student debt relief, Politico reported. The request was from two borrowers in Indiana who said they would be worse off because Indiana will tax the debt relief. Barrett’s ruling was without comment. Barrett rejected a similar suit last month from Wisconsin taxpayers.

The program is still on hold while the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit considers an appeal for six states that want to block the program.