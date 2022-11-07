SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of Utah Police Will No Longer Say 3 Things
November 7, 2022
Jason Hinojosa, the interim chief of police at the University of Utah, has banned three phrases from police work, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
He reviewed body camera footage and said the phrases are common. The university has been working on its policies since the 2018 murder of a student, Lauren McCluskey, killed by her ex-boyfriend.
The phrases, used by police officers to McCluskey, are: “There is nothing we can do,” “Why did you wait to report this crime?” and “What do you want me to do?”
Hinojosa is coaching his officers on better ways to talk to people who report crimes on campus.
