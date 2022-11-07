UPS Loses SATs From El Paso

The United Parcel Service lost 55 SAT exams in El Paso, Tex., KTSM News reported.

“El Paso [Independent School District] is working closely with the College Board to determine a remedy for the El Paso High School students whose SAT exams were lost in transit after they were securely submitted to UPS. The incident affects students who took the exam on Oct. 27 on campus,” said a statement issued by Liza Rodriguez, a spokesperson for EPISD.

The College Board issued a statement saying, “Occasionally test materials are lost in transit. When such instances occur, we work with the school to ensure that students are able to retest as soon as possible. We are currently working with El Paso High School to provide options for the impacted students.”