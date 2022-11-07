SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Washington State Police Officer Quits, Had Engaged in Sexual Activity on Duty

By

Scott Jaschik
November 7, 2022

A Washington State University police sergeant who engaged in sexual activity while on duty has resigned from the university. The individual had been on home assignment while the allegations were investigated.

A university investigation concluded that former WSU Police sergeant Matt Kuhrt violated university policies regarding sexual harassment and that he improperly used university resources and violated provisions of the department’s policy manual.

He is the fourth member of the campus police force to leave the department in connection with the disciplinary case. In August, all three members of the department’s command staff retired before they could be disciplined for their mishandling of claims involving the sergeant when the allegations first surfaced in December 2020.

Scott Jaschik

