SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Report Finds Flaws in MSU Title IX Certification Process

By

Josh Moody
November 8, 2022

Just days after Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr. formally stepped down as president of Michigan State University, the Board of Trustees has released a report finding flaws in the university’s state-mandated Title IX certification process.

Dr. Stanley and the board previously traded accusations on who was at fault over alleged missteps on Title IX certification, which requires board members and the university president to review and sign off on Title IX reports, in accordance with state law. Dr. Stanley faced pressure to resign over allegations that he had filed “a false and misleading Title IX compliance certificate for 2021.”

The 28-page report commissioned by trustees and released Friday found that Dr. Stanley had “relied upon incorrect information provided by the Title IX Office” in the 2021 certification process.

Compiled by a law firm hired by the MSU Board of Trustees, the report also found that two board members had failed to review reports they were asked to certify in 2021. Trustee Renee Knafe Jefferson told investigators that she wanted further training on the Title IX certification process, while Brianna Scott noted that she had concerns related to how repeat offenses were tracked.

Now, with Dr. Stanley officially out and an interim president in place, the board and the ex-president continue to trade accusations about who is at fault. Trustee Dan Kelly told local media in a statement that “the findings confirm that little, if anything, was done by the President to address the certification concerns raised by the Board for over two years.”

In a statement of his own, Dr. Stanley disputed Kelly’s framing of the report, arguing that he had been exonerated and that trustees failed to adequately fulfill their duties on Title IX certification.

Share Article

Read more by

Josh Moody

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A composite photo showing stock prices and the Wall Street sign.
Endowment Returns Fall
Students sit in a hotel conference room typing at laptops or writing, in front of a projector screen.
Pushing Their Peers to the Polls
An illustration of a female figure with speech bubbles coming at her from all directions.
Not Business as Usual

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Racial Incident Roils U of Kentucky, Leads to Arrest

Report Finds Flaws in MSU Title IX Certification Process

Compilation on Modernizing Enrollment Management

Paul Smith’s College Appoints Another President

Teaching ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’: Academic Minute

Justice Barrett, Again, Rejects Attempt to Block Debt Relief

Back to Top
 