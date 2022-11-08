SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Teaching ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
November 8, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Northern Kentucky University Week: Jonathan Cullick, professor of English, explores one example of how we can we learn new things in the classroom from old texts. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A composite photo showing stock prices and the Wall Street sign.
Endowment Returns Fall
Students sit in a hotel conference room typing at laptops or writing, in front of a projector screen.
Pushing Their Peers to the Polls
An illustration of a female figure with speech bubbles coming at her from all directions.
Not Business as Usual

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Racial Incident Roils U of Kentucky, Leads to Arrest

Report Finds Flaws in MSU Title IX Certification Process

Compilation on Modernizing Enrollment Management

Paul Smith’s College Appoints Another President

Teaching ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’: Academic Minute

Justice Barrett, Again, Rejects Attempt to Block Debt Relief

Back to Top
 