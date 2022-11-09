SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Speaker Leana Wen Backs Out of Public Health Meeting
Dr. Leana Wen, who was scheduled to talk about backlash and public health at the American Public Health Association’s annual meeting this week in Boston, won’t be speaking. Dr. Wen has faced death threats for promoting vaccination against COVID-19, but she also took criticism leading up to the conference from some public health experts who accused her of downplaying the threat of COVID-19 in her public commentary. A petition circulated to get Dr. Wen uninvited from speaking, but the APHA supported her. Dr. Wen, research professor of health policy and management at George Washington University and former health commissioner for the city of Baltimore and president of Planned Parenthood, said in a statement that the decision to step down was hers and was largely about safety.
“Formulating public health policy is complex and challenging, and requires an open exchange of views. I was looking forward to a robust discussion on the topic of backlash against public health officials. Unfortunately, there are some people who have made their wishes known that they oppose such crucial civil discourse,” she said. “Throughout the pandemic, I have had threats directed at me and my family. One person has pleaded guilty in federal court and will serve a prison sentence; another has been arrested by the FBI. I have been made aware that attending the APHA conference will put me at additional personal risk. Respectfully and regretfully, I must decline the invitation, and hope that there will be another occasion for me to support the important work of APHA.”
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Welcome events make the transition to hybrid
- Helping doctoral students build international connections
- Make a difference: collaboration and participation in arts-led research
- Digital first: how to use AI to enhance customer service in universities
- No one agrees on what research leadership is, let alone how to do it well
Most Shared Stories
- Ratings and bias against women, over time
- Some HBCUs strive for R-1 status with record research dollars
- From 3 struggling public colleges, a new university emerges
- Plagiarism and the use of text spinners in class assignments (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- UC San Diego suspends instructor for racist comments
in the Classroom
Course on Whiteness