Rhodes Scholarship Winners Announced
November 14, 2022
Thirty-two Americans were announced Saturday as winners of Rhodes Scholarships. Rhodes Scholarships provide all expenses for two or three years of study at the University of Oxford.
The winners typically come from Ivy institutions and the service academies, but this year’s winners include one from the College of Idaho, one from Arizona State University and one from Wake Forest University.
