New Details on Killings at U of Virginia

The Washington Post has new details on the deaths of three University of Virginia students on Sunday.

The students were shot as their class returned from a trip to Washington, D.C., to see a play. The Post reported that the course was on African American playwrights, although the professor had invited some students from her other courses to attend as well.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was one of the students who wasn’t in the course on African American playwrights. He has been charged with the murders.

He didn’t talk to the students he is charged with killing, who were all members of UVA’s football team. Jones briefly played on the team in 2018 but didn’t appear to know those he killed.

Jones didn’t sit with the other students at the play, The Till Trilogy, about Emmett Till, a 14-year-old who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. The students had dinner after the play at an Ethiopian restaurant.

Their professor, Theresa Davis, had arranged the field trip and funding for the day. The students didn’t have to pay for anything.

In other news related to the killings, UVA announced that its home football game against Coastal Carolina University on Saturday has been canceled. The game would have been Virginia’s final home game of the season. A decision about the season finale, scheduled for Nov. 26 at Virginia Tech, has not been made at this time.