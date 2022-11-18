SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Berkeley Law School Joins Move Against ‘U.S. News’

By

Scott Jaschik
November 18, 2022

The law schools of Harvard and Yale Universities announced Wednesday that they would no longer participate in the rankings of U.S. News & World Report.

On Thursday, the law school of the University of California, Berkeley, joined the movement.

Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the law school, wrote, “Rankings have the meaning that we give them as a community. I do not want to pretend they do not. And rankings will exist with or without our participation. The question becomes, then, do we think that there is a benefit to participation in the U.S. News process that outweighs the costs? The answer, we feel, is no.”

He went on to identify problems with the U.S. News methodology, similar to those raised by the Harvard and Yale deans. “We have preserved a need-based aid program because we believe it is the right thing to do, but if we eliminated it we could certainly increase median LSAT scores and GPA by channeling all resources into recruitment of those students. This, we feel, is wrong—yet we understand why some schools do this, and the answer is because they fear to do otherwise will hurt their rankings.”

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A group of Black students surround Myra Harris, a Black woman, and hold a sign reading "Welcome home Ms. Harris"
A Building by Any Other Name
Virginia Foxx, an older white woman with white hair and glasses.
Republicans Will Be Back in Charge of House
The Times Higher Education logo, with a red T, a purple H and a blue E.
European Universities Adjust Schedules to Save on Energy

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Florida’s Divisive Concepts Law Halted

Biden to Ask Supreme Court to Reverse Injunction

Former DePaul Student Sentenced to Prison in Terrorism Case

DOJ Outlines Process for Student Loan Relief in Bankruptcy

Purdue Student Accused of Stabbing Roommate to Death

HBCU Team Withdraws From Tournament After Racist Incident

Back to Top
 