SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Florida’s Divisive Concepts Law Halted

By

Colleen Flaherty
November 18, 2022

A federal judge in Florida granted a preliminary injunction against parts of Florida’s so-called Stop W.O.K.E. Act, which limits how professors can discuss race and gender in the classroom.

“To confront certain viewpoints that offend the powers that be, the State of Florida passed the so-called ‘Stop W.O.K.E. Act’ in 2022—redubbed (in line with the state’s doublespeak) the ‘Individual Freedom Act,’” Chief U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker wrote in the order published Thursday. “The law officially bans professors from expressing disfavored viewpoints in university classrooms while permitting unfettered expression of the opposite viewpoints. Defendants argue that, under this act, professors enjoy ‘academic freedom’ so long as they express only those viewpoints of which the state approves. This is positively dystopian.”

Walker is the same judge who wrote a scathing injunction order against the University of Florida in January in relation to a high-profile free speech case brought by professors there. Walker’s Stop W.O.K.E. Act injunction calls out U.S. senator Ben Sasse, UF’s controversial president-elect, saying that Sasse’s reported support for academic freedom “comports with this court’s construction—namely, that academic freedom includes the freedom to engage in civil and full discussion of differing viewpoints. But the jury is out as to whether President-Elect Sasse’s words can be put into practice given the legal challenge at issue in these cases.”

The UF has so far supported the Stop W.O.K.E Act, telling faculty members in a presentation earlier this year that violating the law risks large financial penalties for the university, and that “At its core, the bill’s message is: ‘No one likes to be told what to think. And that includes students.’ The theme of the bill is that instructors should not present personal beliefs about a topic as the ‘right’ point of view or compel or encourage students to adopt a specific belief.”

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, which was one of several groups and individual faculty members to sue over the Stop W.O.K.E. Act, said in a statement Thursday that “the law is not only unpopular—it’s also unconstitutional, as today’s ruling makes clear.”

Share Article

Colleen Flaherty

Colleen Flaherty, Reporter, covers faculty issues for Inside Higher Ed. Prior to joining the publication in 2012, Colleen was military editor at the Killeen Daily Herald, outside Fort Hood, Texas. Before that, she covered government and land use issues for the Greenwich Time and Hersam Acorn Newspapers in her home state of Connecticut. After graduating from McGill University in Montreal in 2005 with a degree in English literature, Colleen taught English and English as a second language in public schools in the Bronx, N.Y. She earned her M.S.Ed. from City University of New York Lehman College in 2008 as part of the New York City Teaching Fellows program. 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A group of Black students surround Myra Harris, a Black woman, and hold a sign reading "Welcome home Ms. Harris"
A Building by Any Other Name
Virginia Foxx, an older white woman with white hair and glasses.
Republicans Will Be Back in Charge of House
The Times Higher Education logo, with a red T, a purple H and a blue E.
European Universities Adjust Schedules to Save on Energy

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Florida’s Divisive Concepts Law Halted

Biden to Ask Supreme Court to Reverse Injunction

Former DePaul Student Sentenced to Prison in Terrorism Case

DOJ Outlines Process for Student Loan Relief in Bankruptcy

Purdue Student Accused of Stabbing Roommate to Death

HBCU Team Withdraws From Tournament After Racist Incident

Back to Top
 