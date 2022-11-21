SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Bronx CC Goes Online Because of Heating Issues
November 21, 2022
Bronx Community College has been having heating problems all fall, but temperatures were mild for most of that time.
But the college has now moved all classes online, from Wednesday of last week though Thanksgiving, Gothamist reported.
The college has made loaner laptops available for students and says the campus food pantry will remain open.
