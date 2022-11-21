Columbia, Georgetown and Stanford Law Schools Quit ‘U.S. News’

The law schools of Columbia, Georgetown and Stanford Universities all announced on Friday that they would leave the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The law schools of Harvard and Yale Universities announced Wednesday that they were no longer participating. The law school of the University of California, Berkeley, announced on Thursday.

A statement from Jenny Martinez, dean at Stanford, said, “We agree with many of the points that other schools have presented about how the rankings methodology distorts incentives in ways that are harmful to legal education as a whole. For example, the U.S. News ranking methodology inappropriately discourages public service by treating students whose schools provide fellowships to support such work much the same as it treats students who are unemployed. In a world where interdisciplinary expertise is increasingly important, it also treats students pursuing another advanced degree, such as an M.B.A. or Ph.D., as unemployed.”