SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Tobacco and Cannabis Retailer Locations: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
November 21, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight: Joshua Rhee, a doctoral student in public health at the University of California, Irvine, discusses why location matters so much when it comes to selling tobacco and cannabis. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A packed Auburn football stadium
A Matter of Public Concern
Three students walk past a sign for Morehouse College.
Commonplace or a Painful Practice?
Learning technology experiences and expectations infographic.
7 Surprising and Significant Student Tech Use Stats to Know

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Columbia, Georgetown and Stanford Law Schools Quit ‘U.S. News’

Bus Crash Kills Brandeis Student, Injures 27

California Community Colleges’ Lowest Enrollment in 30 Years

Marshall University Students Protest Title IX Practices

Bronx CC Goes Online Because of Heating Issues

Students Sue Seattle U Over Degree It Couldn’t Award

Back to Top
 