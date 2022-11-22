SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Deception by Device: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
November 22, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Terri R. Kurtzberg, professor of management and global business at Rutgers University’s business school, explores whether the devices people use change how they interact with others online. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

