N.C. A&T Fined $2M for Admitting Too Many Out-of-Staters

The University of North Carolina Board of Governors has fined North Carolina A&T State University $2 million for admitting too many out-of-state residents, WFMY News reported.

North Carolina A&T has a cap of 35 percent on such students, but the freshman class last year was 41 percent from outside North Carolina.

N.C. A&T spokesperson Todd Simmons said in a statement, “The university has expressed regret over exceeding the cap. We have put oversight enhancements in place to prevent this from happening again.”