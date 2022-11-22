SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

N.C. A&T Fined $2M for Admitting Too Many Out-of-Staters

By

Scott Jaschik
November 22, 2022

The University of North Carolina Board of Governors has fined North Carolina A&T State University $2 million for admitting too many out-of-state residents, WFMY News reported.

North Carolina A&T has a cap of 35 percent on such students, but the freshman class last year was 41 percent from outside North Carolina.

N.C. A&T spokesperson Todd Simmons said in a statement, “The university has expressed regret over exceeding the cap. We have put oversight enhancements in place to prevent this from happening again.”

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Idaho president Scott Green, a white man with white hair and glasses.
Looking for Answers in Idaho
A group of high school graduates in black caps and gowns poses for a photo in their gymnasium.
Can High Schoolers
Save the Community College?
Students walk past an Austin Community Colleges District building.
A Step Toward Outcomes-Based Funding
for Texas 2-Year Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Duke and U of Michigan Law Schools Reject ‘U.S. News’

N.C. A&T Fined $2M for Admitting Too Many Out-of-Staters

Alumni Blast Bonus for VMI Superintendent

Shaw University Files Complaint After Stop and Search

Deception by Device: Academic Minute

Columbia, Georgetown and Stanford Law Schools Quit ‘U.S. News’

Back to Top
 