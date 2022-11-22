SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
N.C. A&T Fined $2M for Admitting Too Many Out-of-Staters
November 22, 2022
The University of North Carolina Board of Governors has fined North Carolina A&T State University $2 million for admitting too many out-of-state residents, WFMY News reported.
North Carolina A&T has a cap of 35 percent on such students, but the freshman class last year was 41 percent from outside North Carolina.
N.C. A&T spokesperson Todd Simmons said in a statement, “The university has expressed regret over exceeding the cap. We have put oversight enhancements in place to prevent this from happening again.”
