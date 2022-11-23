SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Pseudoscience in an Age of Conspiracy Theories: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
November 23, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Joel Frohlich, postdoctoral research scientist at the University of Tübingen, explains why spotting pseudoscience can be key to staying correctly informed in today’s world. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

