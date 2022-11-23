SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Saudis Celebrate World Cup Victory by Giving Students Day Off
November 23, 2022
King Salman of Saudi Arabia approved a plan to celebrate his country’s upset win over Argentina Tuesday in the men’s World Cup soccer competition by declaring that today is a national holiday—including no classes for any students, Arab News reported.
Any exams scheduled for today will take place Dec. 7.
No word on how Saudi Arabia will celebrate additional victories.
