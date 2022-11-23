SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Saudis Celebrate World Cup Victory by Giving Students Day Off

By

Scott Jaschik
November 23, 2022

King Salman of Saudi Arabia approved a plan to celebrate his country’s upset win over Argentina Tuesday in the men’s World Cup soccer competition by declaring that today is a national holiday—including no classes for any students, Arab News reported.

Any exams scheduled for today will take place Dec. 7.

No word on how Saudi Arabia will celebrate additional victories.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Carlos “Two Bears” Gonzales, a Native American man with dark hair, stands in front of the First Peoples’ Center.
‘Thankstaking’ Celebrations
Gain Momentum
A tower on the UC Berkeley campus and a view of San Francisco Bay beyond, at dusk.
Berkeley (Finally) Agrees
to Make Online Content Accessible
President Biden, an older white man with white hair, at a microphone.
Payment Pause Extended Amid Legal Battles

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Defeated Sheriff Candidate Objects to Decisive Student Votes

Saudis Celebrate World Cup Victory by Giving Students Day Off

Lawmakers Complain of Racist Images at U of Illinois Chicago

Calls for Removal of U of Arizona Administrator Grow

Survey Notes Benefits of Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Record Application Year for Tennessee Promise

Back to Top
 