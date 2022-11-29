‘Paying for College Transparency Initiative’ Launched

The leaders of 10 national higher education associations have launched the Paying for College Transparency Initiative.

Many colleges use substantially different terms to describe the aid they award to students. The initiative seeks to improve “clarity, accuracy, and consistency of student financial aid offers by producing a set of guiding principles and minimal standards to be used when developing aid offers.”

The effort will be led by Peter McPherson, president emeritus of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities. There is no timetable for the project, he said.

The following are members of the task force: