Ohio State President to Step Down

Ohio State University president Kristina M. Johnson is resigning after serving two and a half years in the role, as first reported by The Columbus Dispatch.

While details remain vague, the newspaper reported that Johnson is stepping down at the request of Ohio State’s Board of Trustees following an investigation by an external law firm into concerns raised by Johnson’s staff. Details of the investigation are unclear.

Ohio State confirmed the news in a statement Monday evening but offered no specific details on why Johnson is stepping down.

“I have made the difficult decision to step down as president following commencement at the end of the academic year. This will allow a search for the next president to proceed and adequate time for me to assist with a seamless transition,” Johnson said in the statement.

Johnson previously served as chancellor of the State University of New York system from 2017 to 2020.