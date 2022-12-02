SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Grand Canyon U Loses Lawsuit Against Education Department

By

Katherine Knott
December 2, 2022

A federal district judge in Arizona ruled Thursday that the U.S. Department of Education acted lawfully when it denied Grand Canyon University’s request to be considered a nonprofit institution under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965.

The order denying the university’s motion for summary judgment caps a long-running effort by Grand Canyon, a private Christian university, to convert from a for-profit to a nonprofit institution. The university became a for-profit in 2004 in response to financial difficulties.

As part of its conversion back, the Internal Revenue Service and the university’s accreditor signed off on its nonprofit status. However, the Education Department decided in 2019 that the university’s earnings would benefit the for-profit company that used to own Grand Canyon. That 2019 decision also prohibited the university from marketing itself to the public as a nonprofit.

Grand Canyon made some changes following the department’s decision to receive approval, but its subsequent application was denied in January 2021. The university sued shortly after that denial, arguing that the rejections were “arbitrary and capricious.”

“The record and law reflect that the [Education Department] has authority to determine whether an institution qualifies as a nonprofit under Title IV,” U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton wrote in the court order. “Further, Defendants have shown that the Decisions were not arbitrary and capricious.”

Share Article

Read more by

Katherine Knott

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The U.S. Supreme Court Building on September 6, 2022, in Washington, DC.
Debt Relief Heads
to Supreme Court
An emblem representing diversity.
Faculties So White
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, speaks during the rally, in front of a screen that says "Freedom Lives Here."
Florida’s Failed Searches

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Grand Canyon U Loses Lawsuit Against Education Department

SUNY Sees Massive Increase in Applications

University of Kentucky Set to Remove Controversial Mural

Report on Those in Default on Student Loans

DDT Exposure and Alzheimer’s Disease Risk: Academic Minute

Yale Accused of Discriminating Against Mentally Ill Students

Back to Top
 