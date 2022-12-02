Reed College Professor Quits Months After Racist Video

Paul Currie, a professor of psychology at Reed College, has resigned, effective Jan. 6, 2023.

Students have been demanding Currie’s ouster since March, when a video surfaced of him making racist statements. In the video, he asks a woman if she was born in the United States or is an illegal immigrant. (She answers that she was born in Portland.)

Audrey Bilger, president of Reed, wrote that “last spring, many community members expressed concerns, ones I shared, about a video circulated on social media that captured remarks made by a professor on leave from the college, Paul Currie. Based on the content of the video, the incident led to calls for reconsideration of Professor Currie’s appointment, a position he held with indefinite tenure. Following the procedure outlined in college documents governing faculty employment, a faculty committee investigated the incident and found no violation of college policy. I have accepted the committee’s decision. After receiving the report, I discussed the committee’s findings with legal experts and with Professor Currie. As a result of these discussions, Professor Currie has resigned from his position.”

The Oregonian reported Currie issued a written apology for what he called “reprehensible” conduct after the video became public.

Currie did not respond to The Oregonian for a comment on his resignation.