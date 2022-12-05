U of Pittsburgh Students Accused of Violating Cadavers

Two University of Pittsburgh students are facing charges for allegedly violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of a corpse. Students reported Gupta for allegedly making inappropriate comments while sticking his fingers inside the chest of a male cadaver. Jimenez was seen using his fingers to violate a female corpse.

Jimenez said he touched the parts of the female cadaver because he was curious about it, and Gupta admitted he may have made inappropriate comments about the cadaver.

The students told officers they were instructed to be respectful toward the bodies because they were human beings.