Shooting Inquiry Ensnarls NMSU Basketball Team, Coaches

An investigation into a deadly shooting last month involving New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake has now ensnarled teammates and coaches.

Peake allegedly shot and killed a University of New Mexico student in self-defense after being lured to the rival campus by a woman who appeared to set him up for an ambush, The Albuquerque Journal reported; Peake was also shot during the incident. New details emerged this week indicating that other team members may have helped Peake flee the scene after the shooting and that a coach reportedly held onto Peake’s gun, according to a news story from local CBS affiliate KOAT Albuquerque that broke Monday during NMSU’s game against Simon Fraser University.

Three New Mexico State players picked Peake up from New Mexico’s campus following the shooting, KOAT reported. The team, including coaches, then reportedly left town in a university bus while police sought to interview them and locate the murder weapon. The gun was later found with an assistant coach who remained behind at a hotel in Albuquerque, according to the TV station’s report; two coaches had previously denied knowing the whereabouts of the gun.

Peake has been indefinitely suspended from the basketball team.

New Mexico State University did not respond to a request for comment seeking further information on the shooting or potential disciplinary action for the team and coaches.

New Mexico State officials, including the head basketball coach, declined to comment on the investigation when asked about the KOAT report by a reporter from The Las Cruces Sun-Times.