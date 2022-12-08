For-Profit College Abruptly Closes in San Antonio

Quest College, a for-profit institution in San Antonio, abruptly closed this week, leaving students scrambling, KENS 5 News reported.

Most students were seeking certifications for careers in the health professions.

The college said people would be on campus to hand over transcripts to students but offered no other information. The college’s website is no longer active.

“My program now goes into the summer, which I didn’t want to do because my children will be out of school,” said one student. “I was supposed to graduate this spring. That puts me back. I basically have to start over.”

A foreign-owned company recently purchased Quest College. It did not respond to requests for comment.