Rip Current Risks, in English and Spanish: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
December 8, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Jase Bernhardt, associate professor in the department of geology, environment and sustainability at Hofstra University, explains the importance of communicating clearly with ocean swimmers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

