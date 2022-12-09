SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Making Blood Stem Cells on a Microchip: Academic Minute
December 9, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Robert Nordon, associate professor in the graduate school of biomedical engineering at the University of New South Wales, explains how a new way of producing stem cells may ease political disagreement over their use. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
