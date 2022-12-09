SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Twins Win $1.5M After Being Accused of Cheating

By

Safia Abdulahi
December 9, 2022

A jury last month ruled in favor of identical twins who sued the Medical University of South Carolina for defamation after they were accused of cheating on a medical exam, The Washington Post reported. Kayla and Kellie Bingham were each awarded $750,000 in damages.

The twins were accused of academic dishonesty in May 2016 after proctors noted unusual similarities on their end-of-year medical exams. They answered 296 of 307 questions the same way—including 54 on which they both gave the same incorrect answers. The university’s honor council ruled that they had cheated.

The twins appealed, arguing that identical twins often perform almost identically on tests. The decision was overturned, and then the sisters sued the university for defamation.

MUSC filed posttrial motions earlier this month challenging both the ruling and the amount of damages set by the jury.

The sisters told the Post they withdrew from MUSC at the recommendation of a dean after experiencing hostility from other students. They opted to go to law school instead, and now both work as government affairs advisers at the same Columbia, S.C., law firm.

Share Article

Read more by

Safia Abdulahi

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Kim Hunter Reed, a Black woman with dark hair wearing glasses, and Tristan Denley, a white man wearing glasses and a bow tie.
New Campaign Wants to Prove ‘College Is Worth It’
A group of community college students in the Exploring Transfer program at Vassar College sit at tables at a program event and applaud.
Building Bridges to the Liberal Arts
Logo of the Texas Library Coalition for United Action
Is a Deal Between 44 Texas Colleges
and Elsevier ‘Historic’?

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Man Charged With Killing Co-Worker at College

Twins Win $1.5M After Being Accused of Cheating

Fitch Ratings: ‘Deteriorating’ Outlook for Higher Ed in 2023

Boston College to Ban E-Scooters and More

Making Blood Stem Cells on a Microchip: Academic Minute

Southern University Students Killed While Changing Tire

Back to Top
 