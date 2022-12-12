A College Briefly Restores Its Mask Mandate

Nassau Community College briefly restored its mask mandate on Friday, but it lasted only a few hours, NBC New York reported.

Nassau restored the mandate, for everyone, for entering any campus building. The college said it was following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, based on an uptick in cases.

But the college changed the requirement to a recommendation after a meeting with Nassau county executive Bruce Blakeman.

“At this time we are monitoring the spike in COVID diagnoses and have importantly not seen a spike in hospitalizations,” Blakeman said. “As we have seen in the past, there is very little value in mandating masks to prevent the spread of COVID.”