Crash Kills 4 Students at Maine Maritime Academy

Scott Jaschik
December 12, 2022

A crash of a sport utility vehicle killed four students and injured three others at the Maine Maritime Academy early Saturday morning.

“Our community is grieving for these young lives and for their families,” said a statement from Jerry S. Paul, president of the academy. “While we have lost beloved members of our student body, tonight there are four families who have lost their children. I ask for continued respect and privacy of our Maine Maritime family. Please hold these young people close to your hearts and in your prayers. We will of course continue to work with the authorities in the coming days and continue to offer counseling support to our students, faculty and staff.”

WSAZ News reported that crash took place when the SUV hit a tree and burst into flames.

