South Dakota Universities Will Not Use TikTok

South Dakota’s higher education system will uphold the state’s new ban on using TikTok on state-issued devices, the Argus Leader reported. That means public institutions will delete any TikTok accounts they currently operate, Brian Maher, executive director of the state’s Board of Regents, announced Thursday.

On Nov. 29, Governor Kristi Noem announced the ban in an executive order, expressing concerns about security given the Chinese government’s influence on ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok.

“The Board of Regents supports Gov. Noem’s ban,” Maher said. “Our universities are not to use TikTok for university marketing and communication.”