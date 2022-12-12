SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
South Dakota Universities Will Not Use TikTok
December 12, 2022
South Dakota’s higher education system will uphold the state’s new ban on using TikTok on state-issued devices, the Argus Leader reported. That means public institutions will delete any TikTok accounts they currently operate, Brian Maher, executive director of the state’s Board of Regents, announced Thursday.
On Nov. 29, Governor Kristi Noem announced the ban in an executive order, expressing concerns about security given the Chinese government’s influence on ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok.
“The Board of Regents supports Gov. Noem’s ban,” Maher said. “Our universities are not to use TikTok for university marketing and communication.”
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- The pros and cons of different teaching modesEducation Alchemists
- Will online education lead to the death of conversation?Nova Southeastern University
- ChatGPT and the rise of AI writers: how should higher education respond?New York University Abu Dhabi
- Teach and talk: encouraging student dialogue in class Doshisha University
- Hacking their hack: how embracing online summaries revolutionised my classesUniversity of Texas at Tyler
Most Shared Stories
- What will happen to 'U.S. News' rankings? | Inside Higher Ed
- Cal State objects to proposed four-year programs at two-year colleges
- Michigan State board breaks silence on president's ouster
- Report finds faculty diversity isn't meeting student needs
- Auburn professor awarded $646k in damages in speech case
to Do This To’