Veterans Affairs Delays Rollout of New Enrollment System

By

Katherine Knott
December 14, 2022

The Department of Veterans Affairs is holding off on a new enrollment management system in a move to give colleges and universities more time to prepare for the transition.

The American Council on Education and other higher education organizations raised concerns last week in a letter to VA secretary Denis R. McDonough about the department’s plans to roll out the new system, which will be used to certify GI Bill benefits, next month at a peak certification time for the spring semester. The letter urged the VA to wait until the summer.

“Colleges and universities are deeply concerned that this system migration will disrupt and delay critical veteran education benefits including veterans’ monthly housing allowances, particularly for new veterans transitioning into higher education for the first time,” the letter stated.

Instead, the department will begin rolling out the new system in March 2023. The department said in the announcement that the new enrollment management system will better serve “veterans and beneficiaries in achieving their educational goals.”

“While ACE and the higher education association community said in a letter last week that a delay until summer would be optimal, this reprieve is a welcome development,” ACE said in a statement Tuesday.

