Bomb Threat Targets Tufts for ‘Anti-White Racism’

An email containing multiple bomb threats prompted evacuations at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., Wednesday afternoon, according to Boston.com.

“We placed several bombs in Tufts university, we don’t want anyone to die, we are just here to send a message,” the anonymous senders wrote in an email, naming four locations on campus where they said they’d placed bombs.

A few hours later, campus police tweeted that they had searched the buildings and areas mentioned and did not find any evidence the threat was real. They urged students to “resume normal activity” and said the incident would remain under investigation.

The threat was emailed directly to the university’s office of diversity, as well as to Boston.com. The senders said they had planted the bombs in response to the university’s “anti-white propaganda” and specifically cited a program offered by the office of diversity this fall called Unpacking Whiteness, which the note incorrectly referred to as a course.

The threat comes two months after an article in The Daily Mail decried that same program as “woke” and discriminatory against white people.

“Tufts university continues to fuel anti white racism,” the email from the would-be bombers read. “This is causing division in our country and we are fuckign sick of shit shit [sic].”

The locations of the alleged bombs included the campus center; Ballou Hall, which houses the offices of administrators, including the president; Miller Hall, a dorm; and the Rainbow Steps, a staircase behind the campus’s residential quad that’s painted in rainbow colors, a common symbol of support for LGBTQ+ rights.