SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Utah Governor Eases Degree Requirements for State Jobs

By

Josh Moody
December 15, 2022

Utah governor Spencer Cox announced that the state is moving to eliminate requirements for bachelor’s degrees for state jobs.

Instead, state hiring managers will emphasize experiences and competencies over degrees, according to a statement from the governor’s office released earlier this week. Utah’s executive branch “has 1,080 different classified jobs,” according to the statement. Of those jobs, an estimated 98 percent, or 1,058, do not require a degree, the Republican governor announced.

“Degrees have become a blanketed barrier-to-entry in too many jobs,” Cox said. “Instead of focusing on demonstrated competence, the focus too often has been on a piece of paper. We are changing that.”

Cox told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that the Department of Workforce Services, the Department of Health and Human Services, and staffing vacancies for various IT positions would benefit the most from dropping degree requirements, according to local CBS affiliate KUTV.

Maryland made a similar move to ease degree requirements for state jobs earlier this year.

Share Article

Read more by

Josh Moody

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Illustration of a red fist holding a pencil.
When Departments Speak Out
A sculpture of a man thinking on Blue Mountain Community College's campus.
Deciding When and How to Count Students
Two rows of blue and yellow shipping container–style apartments on a grassy plot
Thinking Inside the Box

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Bomb Threat Targets Tufts for ‘Anti-White Racism’

Vanderbilt Says Coach Violated Social Media Policy

Temple President to Live Alongside Students

Utah Governor Eases Degree Requirements for State Jobs

Alum Donates $100 Million to New NYU Building

The Ocean’s Role in Climate Change: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 