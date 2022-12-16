SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Chancellor Apologizes for Making Mock Asian Statement

By

Scott Jaschik
December 16, 2022

Chancellor Thomas L. Keon of Purdue University Northwest has apologized for mocking Asian languages during a commencement speech.

WISH News reported that during a commencement speech on Saturday, “Keon imitated an Asian-sounding language, saying, ‘All I can say is [gibberish]. That’s sort of my Asian version of his …’ Keon said before trailing off and changing the subject. Some people in the crowd can be heard laughing at his remarks.”

In an apology issued by the university, Keon said, “I made a comment that was offensive and insensitive. I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain, and anger.”

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Claudine Gay, a Black woman with short hair wearing glasses.
Harvard Hires Its First Black President
Charlie Baker, a white man with gray hair, holds a microphone while standing in front of an American flag.
Embattled NCAA Puts a Politician at the Helm
Comments from student loan borrowers who had their wages garnished for defaulting.
Report: Ed Department Unable to Manage Wage-Garnishment System

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Chancellor Apologizes for Making Mock Asian Statement

2 Appeals Courts Uphold Prior Sexual Assault Rulings

Mother and Son Die in Possible Murder-Suicide at UC Irvine

New Jersey City University to Cut 30 Jobs

U of Minn. Students Call for Resignation of Regent

UC Regents Let UCLA Join Big Ten but Attach Conditions

Back to Top
 