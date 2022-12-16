Chancellor Apologizes for Making Mock Asian Statement

Chancellor Thomas L. Keon of Purdue University Northwest has apologized for mocking Asian languages during a commencement speech.

WISH News reported that during a commencement speech on Saturday, “Keon imitated an Asian-sounding language, saying, ‘All I can say is [gibberish]. That’s sort of my Asian version of his …’ Keon said before trailing off and changing the subject. Some people in the crowd can be heard laughing at his remarks.”

In an apology issued by the university, Keon said, “I made a comment that was offensive and insensitive. I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain, and anger.”