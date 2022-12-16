SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Mother and Son Die in Possible Murder-Suicide at UC Irvine

By

Johanna Alonso
December 16, 2022

A 36-year-old man threw his 77-year-old mother off the roof of a building at the University of California, Irvine, on Tuesday afternoon, before jumping from the structure himself, according to the Irvine Police Department. The bodies were found in the university’s Social Science Plaza. The police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the man was a former UCI student who attended the institution from 2017 to 2019 but never graduated. The motive for the murder is not known, although the former student, Andrew Nguyen Doan, had a criminal record and had previously been contacted by the police over mental health concerns.

The semester had already ended prior to the incident, so few students were on campus. However, the university still offered counseling resources to the community.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a free, confidential 24-7 service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources. Dial 988 for help. 

Share Article

Read more by

Johanna Alonso

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Claudine Gay, a Black woman with short hair wearing glasses.
Harvard Hires Its First Black President
Charlie Baker, a white man with gray hair, holds a microphone while standing in front of an American flag.
Embattled NCAA Puts a Politician at the Helm
Comments from student loan borrowers who had their wages garnished for defaulting.
Report: Ed Department Unable to Manage Wage-Garnishment System

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Chancellor Apologizes for Making Mock Asian Statement

2 Appeals Courts Uphold Prior Sexual Assault Rulings

Mother and Son Die in Possible Murder-Suicide at UC Irvine

New Jersey City University to Cut 30 Jobs

U of Minn. Students Call for Resignation of Regent

UC Regents Let UCLA Join Big Ten but Attach Conditions

Back to Top
 