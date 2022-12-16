Mother and Son Die in Possible Murder-Suicide at UC Irvine

A 36-year-old man threw his 77-year-old mother off the roof of a building at the University of California, Irvine, on Tuesday afternoon, before jumping from the structure himself, according to the Irvine Police Department. The bodies were found in the university’s Social Science Plaza. The police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the man was a former UCI student who attended the institution from 2017 to 2019 but never graduated. The motive for the murder is not known, although the former student, Andrew Nguyen Doan, had a criminal record and had previously been contacted by the police over mental health concerns.

The semester had already ended prior to the incident, so few students were on campus. However, the university still offered counseling resources to the community.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a free, confidential 24-7 service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources. Dial 988 for help.