New Jersey City University to Cut 30 Jobs

By

Josh Moody
December 16, 2022

New Jersey City University, reeling from a financial collapse, will lay off 30 professors in an effort to cut $12 million in expenses from its 2022–23 operating budget, the Jersey Journal reported.

NJCU will also eliminate 37 percent of its 171 academic programs, the newspaper reported.

The state institution has faced scrutiny from the governor’s office and others after reportedly going from a surplus of $108 million in 2013 to a deficit of $67 million. NJCU has disputed those numbers.

NJCU declared a financial emergency earlier this year and has sought state aid.

NJCU officials blame the financial collapse on a combination of falling enrollment and declining state aid, as well as new pension-related accounting standards. Critics have suggested financial mismanagement on the part of a prior president who led a number of costly expansion projects.

