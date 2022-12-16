SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
New Jersey City University to Cut 30 Jobs
New Jersey City University, reeling from a financial collapse, will lay off 30 professors in an effort to cut $12 million in expenses from its 2022–23 operating budget, the Jersey Journal reported.
NJCU will also eliminate 37 percent of its 171 academic programs, the newspaper reported.
The state institution has faced scrutiny from the governor’s office and others after reportedly going from a surplus of $108 million in 2013 to a deficit of $67 million. NJCU has disputed those numbers.
NJCU declared a financial emergency earlier this year and has sought state aid.
NJCU officials blame the financial collapse on a combination of falling enrollment and declining state aid, as well as new pension-related accounting standards. Critics have suggested financial mismanagement on the part of a prior president who led a number of costly expansion projects.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Three blended learning challenges and how to overcome themXi'an Jiaotong - Liverpool University
- Open research is a tough nut to crack. Here’s how we can get startedUniversity of Bristol, UK Reproducibility Network (UKRN)
- What AI-generated lesson plans might mean for educatorsQueensland University of Technology
- Why is digital transformation such a challenge for HE?Jisc
- How to change research cultures to support the well-being of PhD students Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, Universities Policy Engagement Network (UPEN)
Most Shared Stories
- Vassar connects two-year colleges and liberal arts colleges
- Faculty member issues dire warning to grad students about jobs
- Texas consortium of 44 colleges strikes deal with Elsevier
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- State systems group plans to measure and promote higher ed value