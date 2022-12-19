SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Education Department Releases Additional Guidance for 90/10 Rule

By

Katherine Knott
December 19, 2022

The U.S. Education Department is updating the list of federal education assistance funds that proprietary institutions have to include in their calculations of federal revenue.

By law, for-profit colleges and universities have to bring in 10 percent of their revenue from non-federal sources. Initially, federal money from the GI Bill and Department of Defense were not considered a federal source until Congress changed the law in March 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The department issued final regulations for that change in October, which will go into effect July 1 of next year.

The department released a list Friday of federal education assistance funds for qualifying students included in the federal revenue calculation for fiscal years beginning on or after Jan. 1.

The funds include the GI Bill and military tuition assistance.

"Information obtained by the Department indicated that most education assistance funds are disbursed directly to an institution for specific students, and, therefore, the institution should be aware of and able to account for these funds," the federal notice states.

Share Article

Read more by

Katherine Knott

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Seeking Accountability
NYU Pauses Music Ed Admissions
Our Most-Read Stories of 2022

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Arrest of Student in Class Roils Winston-Salem State

Remaining UC Strikers Reach Tentative Deal but Some Dissent

Faculty Groups Seek Ouster of Purdue NW Chancellor

Youngstown State to Welcome Back Retrenched Professors

Education Department Releases Additional Guidance for 90/10 Rule

Lawmakers: Birmingham-Southern May Close in 2023

Back to Top
 