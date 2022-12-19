SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Faculty Groups Seek Ouster of Purdue NW Chancellor

By

Scott Jaschik
December 19, 2022

Faculty groups are calling for the removal of Chancellor Thomas L. Keon of Purdue University Northwest for mocking Asian languages during a commencement speech.

Keon has apologized for the "confusion, pain, and anger" caused by his remarks.

But the executive committee of the Faculty Senate and the campus branch of the American Association of University Professor said the apology wasn't enough.

A letter from the executive committee said "[h]is inexcusable behavior caused national and international outrage" and "[h]is behavior does not reflect the diversity and inclusiveness that Purdue faculty, staff, and students value."

The AAUP statement said, "In an increasingly diverse world, in which sensitivity to people from a variety of cultures is crucial for success, the time has come for Chancellor Keon to resign, or else to be removed by the Purdue University Board of Trustees, so that a leader better attuned to what it takes to engage multiple constituencies with respect -- not ridicule -- can be found."

 

 

 

 

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

