Faculty Groups Seek Ouster of Purdue NW Chancellor
Faculty groups are calling for the removal of Chancellor Thomas L. Keon of Purdue University Northwest for mocking Asian languages during a commencement speech.
Keon has apologized for the "confusion, pain, and anger" caused by his remarks.
But the executive committee of the Faculty Senate and the campus branch of the American Association of University Professor said the apology wasn't enough.
A letter from the executive committee said "[h]is inexcusable behavior caused national and international outrage" and "[h]is behavior does not reflect the diversity and inclusiveness that Purdue faculty, staff, and students value."
The AAUP statement said, "In an increasingly diverse world, in which sensitivity to people from a variety of cultures is crucial for success, the time has come for Chancellor Keon to resign, or else to be removed by the Purdue University Board of Trustees, so that a leader better attuned to what it takes to engage multiple constituencies with respect -- not ridicule -- can be found."
