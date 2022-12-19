Lawmakers: Birmingham-Southern May Close in 2023

Birmingham-Southern College, which lost millions of dollars after finding that it made financial aid errors in 2010, is in danger of closing in 2023, AL.com reported.

Lawmakers said the private college may close if it doesn't get a government bailout. "Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023," said a letter from legislators.

The lawmakers cited information from the college's president, Daniel Coleman.

The college released a statement that confirmed its requests of the state, as well as from the city and the county where the college is located.

"Birmingham-Southern College and its graduates have made great contributions to our state, nation, and indeed the world. We are now asking for support with bridge funding to ensure the future of this valuable educational institution," the statement said.