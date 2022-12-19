SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Lawmakers: Birmingham-Southern May Close in 2023

By

Scott Jaschik
December 19, 2022

Birmingham-Southern College, which lost millions of dollars after finding that it made financial aid errors in 2010, is in danger of closing in 2023, AL.com reported.

Lawmakers said the private college may close if it doesn't get a government bailout. "Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023," said a letter from legislators.

The lawmakers cited information from the college's president, Daniel Coleman.

The college released a statement that confirmed its requests of the state, as well as from the city and the county where the college is located.

"Birmingham-Southern College and its graduates have made great contributions to our state, nation, and indeed the world. We are now asking for support with bridge funding to ensure the future of this valuable educational institution," the statement said.

 

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Seeking Accountability
NYU Pauses Music Ed Admissions
Our Most-Read Stories of 2022

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Arrest of Student in Class Roils Winston-Salem State

Remaining UC Strikers Reach Tentative Deal but Some Dissent

Faculty Groups Seek Ouster of Purdue NW Chancellor

Youngstown State to Welcome Back Retrenched Professors

Education Department Releases Additional Guidance for 90/10 Rule

Lawmakers: Birmingham-Southern May Close in 2023

Back to Top
 