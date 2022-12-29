SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Cold Destroys Basketball Court at U Ark. Little Rock
December 29, 2022
Freezing temperatures in Little Rock led the water coil to rupture in the Jack Stephens Center, at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, resulting in the basketball court being covered by water, KATV News reported.
Workers are trying to dry and repair the court. A double-header (of the women’s and men’s teams) planned for tonight has been moved to the Simmons Bank Arena, in North Little Rock. Officials are not sure how long the court will take to repair.
Coach Darrell Walker posed on the court and posted the image to Twitter.
