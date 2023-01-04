‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report

“Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape” is a new special report from Inside Higher Ed. The free report explores how colleges and universities are responding to the financial, enrollment and other pressures swirling around them, with a focus on distinctive strategies that institutions are embracing to ensure their long-term sustainability. A copy of the report can be downloaded here.

The report takes a deeper look at the issues facing three particular sectors: community colleges, regional public universities and nonselective private nonprofit colleges. Interviews with dozens of experts inform the report’s findings, which include several case studies for each sector.

Among the strategies explored:

a liberal arts college that is infusing workplace experience into its curriculum;

a regional public university adding credentials to its suite of offerings to meet learners' needs;

a multi-state approach to easing the transfer of academic credits; and

a group of community colleges teaming up, but not merging, to increase their impact.

Inside Higher Ed will present a webcast discussing the themes of the report on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Please register for the webcast or find out more here.

This report was made possible in part by the advertising support of Jenzabar.