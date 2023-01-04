SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report

Doug Lederman
January 4, 2023

Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape” is a new special report from Inside Higher Ed. The free report explores how colleges and universities are responding to the financial, enrollment and other pressures swirling around them, with a focus on distinctive strategies that institutions are embracing to ensure their long-term sustainability. A copy of the report can be downloaded here.

The report takes a deeper look at the issues facing three particular sectors: community colleges, regional public universities and nonselective private nonprofit colleges. Interviews with dozens of experts inform the report’s findings, which include several case studies for each sector.

Among the strategies explored:

  • a liberal arts college that is infusing workplace experience into its curriculum;
  • a regional public university adding credentials to its suite of offerings to meet learners' needs;
  • a multi-state approach to easing the transfer of academic credits; and
  • a group of community colleges teaming up, but not merging, to increase their impact.

Inside Higher Ed will present a webcast discussing the themes of the report on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Please register for the webcast or find out more here.

This report was made possible in part by the advertising support of Jenzabar.

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

